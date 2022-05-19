Winnebago Industries, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.81 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Northcoast Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.95 EPS.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.11.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $49.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average of $64.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.69. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $49.56 and a 12 month high of $80.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after acquiring an additional 338,099 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,094,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,374,000 after purchasing an additional 51,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,244,000 after purchasing an additional 47,433 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 888,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,563,000 after purchasing an additional 397,122 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 7.14%.

About Winnebago Industries (Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.