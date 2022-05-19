Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Wipro in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. CLSA upgraded Wipro from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wipro from an underperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Wipro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.31.
NYSE:WIT opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97. Wipro has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wipro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Wipro by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Wipro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
