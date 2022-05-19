WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of WiSA Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of WiSA Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

WISA traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.75. 118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,400. WiSA Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41.

WiSA Technologies ( NASDAQ:WISA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. WiSA Technologies had a negative net margin of 208.80% and a negative return on equity of 82.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WiSA Technologies will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in WiSA Technologies in the second quarter worth $606,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in WiSA Technologies by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 103,371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of WiSA Technologies by 2,604.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 42,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WiSA Technologies by 35.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 38,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of WiSA Technologies by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 27,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

WiSA Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems under the WiSA brand name in the United States, Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. It delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies, video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and others.

