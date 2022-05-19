Wise (LON:WISE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 745 ($9.18) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 124.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Wise in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wise from GBX 950 ($11.71) to GBX 700 ($8.63) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

LON:WISE opened at GBX 331.50 ($4.09) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 443.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 596.52. Wise has a 1-year low of GBX 298.65 ($3.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,176.50 ($14.50). The firm has a market cap of £4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82.

In other Wise news, insider Matthew Briers sold 31,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 397 ($4.89), for a total transaction of £123,689.32 ($152,476.97).

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's payments infrastructure comprise various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

