WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) CFO Arden Lee Sells 27,990 Shares

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) CFO Arden Lee sold 27,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $153,105.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 552,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,005.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

WM Technology stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.50. 1,009,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,734. The company has a market cap of $747.46 million, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.26. WM Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $22.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 133.55% and a net margin of 22.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

