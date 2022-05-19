WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) COO Sells $80,097.21 in Stock

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) COO Juan Jose Feijoo-Osorio sold 14,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $80,097.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 411,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WM Technology stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.50. 1,009,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51. WM Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $22.24.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.78). WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 133.55% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAPS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAPS. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in WM Technology by 263.8% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180,937 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in WM Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $23,381,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WM Technology by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,687,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,144 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of WM Technology by 6,347.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,100,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,201 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $3,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

About WM Technology (Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

