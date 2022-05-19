WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) General Counsel Sells $40,062.28 in Stock

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) General Counsel Brian Camire sold 7,324 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $40,062.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 212,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,732.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MAPS stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $5.50. 1,009,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,734. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51. WM Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $747.46 million, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.26.

Get WM Technology alerts:

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.78). WM Technology had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 133.55%. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAPS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 822.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in WM Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WM Technology during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.