Workday (WDAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Workday to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $162.95 on Thursday. Workday has a 1 year low of $161.62 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,629.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,556,919.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,606 shares in the company, valued at $78,877,116.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,253,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,442,533.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.17.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

