WPP (NYSE:WPP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

WPP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf cut shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,185 ($14.61) to GBX 1,230 ($15.16) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.79) to GBX 1,210 ($14.92) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $787.00.

WPP stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $59.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,246. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.36. WPP has a 12-month low of $57.61 and a 12-month high of $83.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WPP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in WPP during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

