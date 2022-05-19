WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $39.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.30. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.09.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.16 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Nancy J. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $41,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,639.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $82,925.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 174.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 36,284 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,695,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

