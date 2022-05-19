W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) to post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. W&T Offshore reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,550%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.49 million. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. W&T Offshore’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WTI shares. StockNews.com cut W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

In other news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $523,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTI stock opened at $5.63 on Thursday. W&T Offshore has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $805.16 million, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

