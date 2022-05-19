X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at B. Riley

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

NASDAQ XFOR opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.62. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37.

X4 Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XFOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

