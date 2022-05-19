Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications. Additionally, Xenetic is leveraging PolyXen(TM), its proprietary drug delivery platform, by partnering with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. PolyXen(TM) has demonstrated its ability to improve the half-life and other pharmacological properties of next-generation biologic drugs. The Company has an exclusive license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. in the field of coagulation disorders and expects to earn royalty payments under this agreement. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Xenetic Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:XBIO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.77. 49,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,106. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $5.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XBIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 277,669 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 53,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

