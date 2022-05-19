Xenon Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,063 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the average volume of 165 put options.

XENE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $948,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $1,003,330.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047 in the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $29.24 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 360.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

