Xenon Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,063 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the average volume of 165 put options.
XENE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.
In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $948,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $1,003,330.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047 in the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:XENE opened at $29.24 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 360.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
