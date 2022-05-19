Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xeris Biopharma Holdings is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing and commercializing therapies for patient in endocrinology, neurology and gastroenterology. The company’s principal product includes Gvoke(R), a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia and Keveyis(R), the first and only FDA-approved therapy for primary periodic paralysis. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, formerly known as Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, IL. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

Shares of XERS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 28,788 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46. Xeris Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.98.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.72 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 258.57% and a negative net margin of 217.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xeris Biopharma will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $27,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 100,000 shares of Xeris Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,508,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,289.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $16,573,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 519.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 880,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 738,182 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 218.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 497,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Xeris Biopharma by 8,907.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 335,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 331,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

