Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%.

NYSE XRX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19. Xerox has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.68.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.24). Xerox had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

XRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

In other Xerox news, SVP Naresh Shanker sold 10,700 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $183,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,373.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 783,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $13,459,563.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,245,314 shares in the company, valued at $587,992,041.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

