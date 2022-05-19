Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Xilio Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.81). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($3.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($1.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xilio Therapeutics.

Get Xilio Therapeutics alerts:

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xilio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xilio Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

XLO stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Xilio Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $27.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. RiverVest Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $23,063,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,428,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,009,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

About Xilio Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xilio Therapeutics (XLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.