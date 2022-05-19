Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) VP Leah K. Dawson Buys 9,202 Shares

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) VP Leah K. Dawson bought 9,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $37,912.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 180,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,386.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

YELL stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. Yellow Co. has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $15.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Yellow’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yellow Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yellow by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 19,778 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow in the third quarter worth $174,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yellow by 6.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 25,349 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Yellow during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Yellow during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

