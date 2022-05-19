Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) VP Leah K. Dawson Buys 9,202 Shares

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) VP Leah K. Dawson bought 9,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $37,912.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 180,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,386.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
YELL stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. Yellow Co. has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $15.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31.
Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Yellow’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yellow Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
Yellow Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.
