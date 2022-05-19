Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 10.26 Per Share

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.26 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.’s previous dividend of $8.55. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:YNGA opened at GBX 1,328 ($16.37) on Thursday. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,286 ($15.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,685 ($20.77). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,412.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,471.25. The company has a market cap of £776.57 million and a P/E ratio of 888.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25.

About Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

