Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 10.26 Per Share

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.26 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.’s previous dividend of $8.55. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:YNGA opened at GBX 1,328 ($16.37) on Thursday. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,286 ($15.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,685 ($20.77). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,412.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,471.25. The company has a market cap of £776.57 million and a P/E ratio of 888.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25.
