Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited is engaged in the manufacture, marketing and retailing of athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, casual and outdoor footwear. Also, it provides logistics services to footwear, apparel, and electronics industries; manufactures foamed cotton, as well as molding equipment; leases machinery and equipment; offers sub-contracting services for the manufacture of leather; provides management services; distributes licensed products; and manufactures chemical products for shoes. Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:YUEIY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 762. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $11.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

