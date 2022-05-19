Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Yum! Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Yum! Brands has a payout ratio of 42.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Yum! Brands to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands stock opened at $109.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $108.54 and a one year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.