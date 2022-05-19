Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) to post $113.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.70 million. Century Casinos posted sales of $92.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year sales of $446.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $439.80 million to $452.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $522.87 million, with estimates ranging from $457.40 million to $559.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Century Casinos.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.11). Century Casinos had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ CNTY opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

In other Century Casinos news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $84,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 286.7% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 156,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 115,833 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 699,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 105,614 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 103,241 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 87,361 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.