Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Euronav posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Euronav.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EURN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronav in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronav presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Euronav by 38.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Euronav during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EURN traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $11.66. The company had a trading volume of 154,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,957. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.19. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

