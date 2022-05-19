Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Brokerages forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. LeMaitre Vascular reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMAT. StockNews.com began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research dropped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 25.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 135.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 16,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $43.45 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.73 million, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.