Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. MoneyGram International reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,400%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.30 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

In related news, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $94,162.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $230,224.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGI. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,024,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 671,551 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 564,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 412,900 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 203,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 19,790 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 1,367.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 265,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 246,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. MoneyGram International has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $931.99 million, a P/E ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

