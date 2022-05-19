Zacks: Analysts Anticipate New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.12. New York Mortgage Trust posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

NYMT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 58,591 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 80,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 374,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 185,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 33.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,779,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,839,000 after buying an additional 691,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.47%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

