Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). ReneSola reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 million. ReneSola had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 2.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of ReneSola by 143.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SOL opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06. ReneSola has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 2.27.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

