Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $176.01 Million

Brokerages forecast that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) will post sales of $176.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.52 million to $186.50 million. Marcus reported sales of $92.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year sales of $685.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $671.68 million to $698.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $819.70 million, with estimates ranging from $805.20 million to $834.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Marcus had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $132.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCS shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

NYSE MCS opened at $13.76 on Thursday. Marcus has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.94 million, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,539,000 after purchasing an additional 181,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,210,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,329,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,526,000 after purchasing an additional 73,398 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 921,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 31,733 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

