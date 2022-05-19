Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Twilio reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Twilio.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.96.

Twilio stock traded up $7.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.80. 54,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,862,685. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $87.67 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $269,375.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,755 shares of company stock worth $1,741,542 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Twilio by 864.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Greycroft LP bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Twilio by 255.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 81.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

