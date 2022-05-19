Zacks: Analysts Expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.01 Million

Brokerages predict that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) will report sales of $92.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.12 million. CECO Environmental reported sales of $78.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year sales of $373.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $372.00 million to $374.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $396.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $92.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CECE shares. TheStreet lowered CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on CECO Environmental in a report on Friday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 13,087 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $76,820.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,893 shares of company stock valued at $103,170. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,158 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,071,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CECE stock opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $207.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.63, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.60.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

