Zacks: Analysts Expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $213.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) will post $213.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings. Cohu posted sales of $244.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year sales of $835.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $830.00 million to $840.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $873.75 million, with estimates ranging from $860.00 million to $887.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cohu.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $197.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.19 million. Cohu had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

COHU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cohu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Shares of COHU opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. Cohu has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $39.86.

In related news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $135,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,331.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $98,966.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,174.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,367 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Cohu in the third quarter worth approximately $30,216,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 1,500.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 847,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,084,000 after purchasing an additional 794,979 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Cohu by 68.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,550,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,890,000 after purchasing an additional 629,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 30.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,041,000 after purchasing an additional 495,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu (Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.