Zacks: Analysts Expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Brokerages predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) will post $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the highest is $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full-year sales of $5.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $37.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

