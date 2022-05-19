Zacks: Analysts Expect Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to Announce $1.44 EPS

Analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rush Enterprises.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.74%.

RUSHA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $49.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.53. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $40.95 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.26%.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 8,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $435,594.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth $802,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 52,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth $423,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth $2,964,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth $451,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises (Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rush Enterprises (RUSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.