Zacks: Analysts Expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.15. Simulations Plus posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 23.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

SLP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $735,047.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,288 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $620,283.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,183,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,307,766.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,761 shares of company stock worth $1,895,255. 23.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Simulations Plus by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 34,868 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.23. 1,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,660. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.34. The firm has a market cap of $893.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.42 and a beta of 0.32. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $57.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 43.64%.

About Simulations Plus (Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.