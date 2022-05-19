Zacks: Analysts Expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nineteen analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.70). United Airlines reported earnings per share of ($3.91) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.41) to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $9.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.50) earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $44.63 on Thursday. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $60.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

In other news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in United Airlines by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,077,000 after buying an additional 3,494,508 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,175,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,768 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,101,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,045,000 after acquiring an additional 752,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

