Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $10.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the highest is $15.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $45.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 million to $80.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $194.79 million, with estimates ranging from $132.80 million to $271.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXSM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $31.13 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 174,980 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 34,029 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 518.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

