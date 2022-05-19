Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110,000.00

Brokerages expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) to report $110,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Celsion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $130,000.00. Celsion reported sales of $130,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year sales of $500,000.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $500,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.83). Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,153.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLSN. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Celsion in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celsion in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Celsion by 181.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Celsion during the third quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSN opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Celsion has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

