Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Posted by on May 19th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Clearside Biomedical posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 2.15. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth $229,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 8,559.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,634,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,538 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 53,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

