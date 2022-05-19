Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) to post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Ladder Capital posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 130%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 18.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.99. 597,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 104.42 and a quick ratio of 104.42. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 133.34%.

In other news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $37,605.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,273,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,139 shares of company stock worth $1,377,805. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

