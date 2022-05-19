Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Posted by on May 19th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADRGet Rating) to post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Ladder Capital posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 130%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 18.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.99. 597,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 104.42 and a quick ratio of 104.42. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 133.34%.

In other news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $37,605.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,273,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,139 shares of company stock worth $1,377,805. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ladder Capital (LADR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.