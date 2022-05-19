Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lulu’s Fashion Lounge.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on LVLU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVLU. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,725,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,918,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,197,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $15.09.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

