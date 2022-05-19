Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGLGet Rating) to announce ($3.76) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.95). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($3.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($14.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.98) to ($12.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($11.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.72) to ($7.98). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGLGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.75) by $0.39. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.32) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDGL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,275. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $133.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.08. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

