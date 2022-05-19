Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.15. MoneyGram International reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MoneyGram International.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.30 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGI. Northland Securities cut shares of MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

In other MoneyGram International news, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $94,162.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $230,224.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

MGI stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.99 million, a P/E ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84. MoneyGram International has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MoneyGram International (MGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.