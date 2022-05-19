Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $660.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) to report $660.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $667.20 million and the lowest is $654.30 million. MYR Group reported sales of $649.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year sales of $2.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MYR Group.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $636.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MYRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in MYR Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $85.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.13. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $74.77 and a 1 year high of $121.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

MYR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYR Group (MYRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.