Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to Post -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.59). NanoString Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NanoString Technologies.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.57% and a negative net margin of 87.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

NSTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 8,625 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $239,861.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $58,679.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,864 shares of company stock worth $1,054,146. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $14.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $693.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.81.

About NanoString Technologies (Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.