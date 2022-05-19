Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) to report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). National CineMedia reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 564.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

NCMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $5.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.85%.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in National CineMedia by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 112.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 130.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,121,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 176,781 shares during the last quarter.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

