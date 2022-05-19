Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Will Post Earnings of -$1.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.11). Aptevo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.78) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.24) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($5.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($4.78). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.40). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 717.67% and a negative net margin of 222.55%.

APVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aptevo Therapeutics from $69.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APVO traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.96.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

