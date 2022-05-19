Zacks: Brokerages Expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $745.31 Million

Brokerages forecast that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) will report $745.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $791.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $696.78 million. CAE reported sales of $706.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CAE.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

NYSE CAE opened at $23.17 on Thursday. CAE has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 82.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in CAE by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CAE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,946,000 after purchasing an additional 706,627 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in CAE by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 965,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,823,000 after acquiring an additional 585,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CAE by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,070,000 after acquiring an additional 245,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

About CAE (Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.