Zacks: Brokerages Expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.49 Million

Brokerages expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) to post sales of $70.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.62 million and the highest is $71.73 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $37.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $283.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.43 million to $287.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $285.39 million, with estimates ranging from $274.82 million to $294.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Capital Product Partners.
Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $69.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.75 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 50.54% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.
NASDAQ CPLP opened at $15.13 on Thursday. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.42.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 10.34%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,442,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 83,262 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 597.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 237,362 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 91,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 25.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 32,998 shares during the last quarter. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Capital Product Partners
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transport a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. As of April 27, 2022, the company owned 21 vessels, including 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one cape-size bulk carrier, and six LNG carriers.
