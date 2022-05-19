Zacks: Brokerages Expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $916.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) will report $916.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $915.70 million and the highest is $916.47 million. CNO Financial Group reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full-year sales of $3.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $842.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

In other news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $64,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,796.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.30. CNO Financial Group has a 12-month low of $19.47 and a 12-month high of $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

