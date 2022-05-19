Zacks: Brokerages Expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.12. Computer Task Group posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Computer Task Group in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTG. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Computer Task Group by 174.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 18,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTG opened at $8.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $131.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

